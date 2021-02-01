Although it seemed that the winter market was reduced in Athletic with the transfer of Kenan Kodro to Real Valladolid, Iñigo Córdoba, with which the Marcelino Garcia Toral He has not said anything since his landing and was one of those warned of his situation in the squad who longed to lose weight, He leaves on loan until June 30 to the Alavés that Abelardo Fernández trains. Curiously, the Asturian coach polled Ibai Gómez for the right wing, since he had sparked off in his previous stage in Vitoria and wanted to capture him for Espanyol, but between the salary caps and that the Santutxu winger wants to try with Marcelino, this route was blurred.

The march to Granada by Adrián Marín By terminating his contract with Alavés he has now enabled the possibility of tying Córdoba, a young left winger with a lot of projection, but who has been cut off by the irruption of Jon Morcillo and the signing of Berenguer from Torino in the same demarcation. Thus, Iñigo Vicente and Ibai Gómez They will try to make a dent in the squad and Córdoba convince the neighboring club, where they will have much more ground to express themselves to return to Lezama in the summer, where the contract ends in 2022.