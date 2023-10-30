Andrés Iniesta will always be remembered for his goal in the 2010 World Cup final in South Africa, which gave the Spanish team the title. and his golden stage at Barcelona. However, behind football, the player is passionate about good wines.

Far from the playing fields, Andrés Iniesta is an important Spanish businessman who has merged the riches that football has given him with the passion he has for the vineyards.

The Spanish footballer, who plays for the Emirates Club of the United Arab Emirates, has invested their money in different activities and businesses. However, it was learned that one of them is not going through its best moment.

According to the information provided by Vanitatis, the company Maresyterey SL, founded in 2001, He is not having his best moment, This company, which is located in Fuentealbilla (Albacete, Spain), is managed by the Spanish parents and is dedicated to the production of liquors and wines.

But the crisis has knocked on the door of Andrés Iniesta, in the accounting year of 2022, the balance was negative, since losses amounting to 2.1 million euros were reported.

Furthermore, the aforementioned media explained that “The turnover for the year reached 1.8 million and the total assets are 87 million. These figures belong to the year 2022 and it is a result that was seen coming, taking into account the dizzying downward slope of this company’s profits.”

It is not the first time that Iniesta’s wine and liquor company has suffered significant losses, In 2021, profits amounted to 800,000 euros and they were very far from those reported in 2020: there were 21.7 million benefits.

Despite the few profits that the business is leaving, Andrés Iniesta continues investing money to make it float. Some months ago, injected 5.8 million euros to heal the losses.

It is said that the world champion has invested close to 14 million euros in the company. Although it is difficult to recover that money, in all fiscal years (except 2022) the financial balances closed in the red.

