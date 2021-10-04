Andres Iniesta to save Barça? The former magician of the Catalan club is considering a return.

FC Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta continues to work his magic on the pitch with Japanese club Vissel Kobe. In an interview with the BBC, the Spanish midfielder recently spoke about his career and what he plans to do in the future. He spoke about his former club, FC Barcelona, ​​where he grew up to be one of the greatest midfielders of his generation.

Back to Barcelona for Iniesta?

“Barcelona was like an exam in every game and you had to pass it”, said Iniesta. “This is the basis and each time you have to adapt to the surroundings, molding yourself to the style that is expected of you – but always keeping the essence. The 37-year-old has worked with some of the best coaches in the game, but he won’t say who was the best. “It would be difficult to name a coach who influenced me the most and it is the same with the players with whom I have played and learned,” insisted Iniesta. “I was in Barcelona and in the Spanish national team in very good times and I rubbed shoulders with the best players in the world and I learned from everyone. “

FC Barcelona are going through a tough time and struggling both nationally and in Europe, but Iniesta believes the club can get back on track, even if it seems like a far cry from the squad he was playing for. “I will always see Barcelona favorably because I still see a different team,” he said. Asked about a possible return to his former club, Iniesta said it’s something he would like to do. “Yes, this is something that I hope to do,” he said. “I would like that to happen because, more than anything, this is the club I have spent so many years in. “