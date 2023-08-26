Since the second round of the UAE Professional League, Spanish club Barcelona star Andreas Iniesta scored his first goal with his new team, Emirates Club, during the match that was held on Friday against Ajman Club, which ended in a 4/4 draw.

In exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia, Iniesta said about his first goal: “I am happy to score at the beginning of my career with Emirates Club, but I wished the match had ended in victory, because we conceded a tough goal in overtime, and we lost a positive result within reach.”

With regard to his impressions of the UAE League after participating in two matches so far, Iniesta replied: “I am working to add to my new team, the Emirates Club, and I seek to appear well and help my colleagues to make good offers and achieve positive results, and I hope to succeed in the rest of the league’s career and achieve Positive results ” .

Al-Rassam played 133 matches with his former team, Vissel Kobe, of Japan, since joining the team in the summer of 2018 from Barcelona, ​​​​and won the Emperor’s Cup and the Japanese Super Cup.

The stands of the Emirates Club Stadium witnessed a large crowd, and many fans wore the FC Barcelona shirt.

Iniesta, who spent 22 years in the ranks of FC Barcelona, ​​​​said: “Barcelona fans are all over the world, and the Catalan club’s fans are widespread, and I am happy to watch the fans wear the Barcelona shirt in the stands, and this also indicates the status that this ancient club enjoys.”

During his journey with Barcelona, ​​Iniesta won 9 league titles, 4 European Champions League titles, and 6 Spanish King’s Cups.