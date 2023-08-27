Madrid (AFP)

Spanish football legend Andres Iniesta joined the many voices condemning the president of the Spanish Federation, Luis Rubiales, and considered that his recent “kiss” with Jenny Hermoso, after the Women’s World Cup final, “damaged the image” of Spanish football.

“After what happened this week, I would like to convey my sadness as a person, as a father of three daughters, as a husband and as a footballer,” Iniesta, who is currently defending the UAE club Emirates, wrote on social networks for what happened about “our football and the Spanish women’s national team.”

“I think we cannot tolerate actions like the ones we’ve seen, which marred such a great achievement as winning the World Cup,” added the scorer of the goal against the Netherlands in the 2010 final, which gave Spain its first World Cup title.

“I can’t imagine the feeling all the national team players are feeling now, and they don’t talk about the great tournament they played and the great football they taught us all,” Iniesta said.

He added, “Instead, we had to put up with a president who clung to his position and did not admit that his behavior was unacceptable and harmful to the image of our country and football around the world.”