Newsflash, according to what Andrés Iniesta has learned 90min returns to Barcelona to put himself under Xavi’s orders. Laporta brings him under his arm along with Ferran to give Barcelona a boost after the Christmas break. Like Dani Alves will arrive at zero cost, since Kobe they have not hindered the signing. Andrés, knowing the interest of Barcelona, has not hesitated at any time to return. Your salary will be the minimum salary that can be paid in the first division, which is € 155,000 per year. The money for Andrés is not a problem, he comes to help the team.
He was fired in style, which was useless because Andrés is back. The signing will become official in the next few hours, the player arrives without any physical problem and as the recognition passes in Sant Joan Despí we will have Iniesta dressed as a Blaugrana again. He was not born in the same year as Modric but they have spent days, from the club they expect a performance similar to that of the Croatian and as we have been able to know the minutes will be dosed to be able to be in the important appointments, that is, he comes to play important La Liga matches, Europa League qualifiers … Barcelona’s plan is for young players like Riqui, Gavi, Pedri, Nico to play inconsequential matches such as the first rounds of the Cup, league matches against mid-table teams to down … All this would be very good if Iniesta could give the level of Modric and if it were not today, December 28.
And in case you believed it … Happy April Fools’ Day!
#Iniesta #returns #Barcelona #Laporta #brings #arm #Ferrán #Torres
Leave a Reply