In an interview conducted by the daily Ace, Andres Iniesta He has spoken at length about a myriad of topics, from his current football situation to the difficult moment he is going through FC Barcelonagoing through what the immediate and distant future holds for the iconic midfielder from Fuentealbilla, recently recovered from an injury.
Everyone knows Andrés Iniesta: a legend of Barça and the national team, a midfield genius… We could think that after his departure in 2018 to Japan to become one of the stars Vissel Kobe, the Albacete is totally disconnected from the Spanish reality; Nothing is further from reality.
The soccer player, who turned 38 in May, did not set a date for his retirement, although he knows that age will be a determining factor, in addition to the level of a hypothetical league if he decides to retire outside of Japan: “I don’t know for sure but in principle it would be in Japan. Maybe tomorrow another horizon will open up in my path but it wouldn’t be in Spain but in another destination with a lower competitive level”.
Of course, questions regarding the club of his life, Barça, and a hypothetical return to play some role in the Barcelona club, currently trained by his inseparable partner in midfield, could not be left out. Xavi Hernandez: “[…] I would love to return to Barça at some point and train to do well in something that I like. I don’t know if it’s coach or sports director, it’s not something I know for sure yet. What is certain is that I will never have another dream as big as being a footballer.”
The Manchego, although he thinks that by changing certain details he could have achieved the pass to the round of 16 Champions Leagueis aware that there are things to improve in the Catalan club: “Honestly, I don’t know, but it is clear that some things are not being done well or not enough to change that dynamic. […] The feeling is that there is a lack of that necessary step to cross the border in which we are staying lately.”
On the other hand, Iniesta also spoke about two of Barça’s current stars, the young pedri and the veteran Lewandowski. Regarding the comparisons that sometimes arise between himself and the Canarian, Andrés was sure of the bright future that awaits the young talent: “I have my story and he has to make his own and he has enough potential to be a benchmark in his team and in the National Team.”
Regarding the second, Iniesta, like Pedri last week, was full of praise for him: “He is a player who must be key in this Barça not only because of his goalscoring facet to make the difference but because of what he has to transmit to the youngest members of the team and to the people in general.”
Finally, Andrés Iniesta did not want to “get wet” about who will finally be the winner of The leagueand expects a very tight tournament between Barça and real Madrid FC: “There is still a long way to go and a World Cup in between. Both will fight until the end…”
