Everyone knows Andrés Iniesta: a legend of Barça and the national team, a midfield genius… We could think that after his departure in 2018 to Japan to become one of the stars Vissel Kobe, the Albacete is totally disconnected from the Spanish reality; Nothing is further from reality.

The soccer player, who turned 38 in May, did not set a date for his retirement, although he knows that age will be a determining factor, in addition to the level of a hypothetical league if he decides to retire outside of Japan: “I don’t know for sure but in principle it would be in Japan. Maybe tomorrow another horizon will open up in my path but it wouldn’t be in Spain but in another destination with a lower competitive level”.

Regarding the second, Iniesta, like Pedri last week, was full of praise for him: “He is a player who must be key in this Barça not only because of his goalscoring facet to make the difference but because of what he has to transmit to the youngest members of the team and to the people in general.”