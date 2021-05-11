This May 11, Andrés Iniesta received a special birthday gift. On his 37th birthday, Vissel Kobe made his renewal for the next two years official. The one from Fuentealbilla will continue for two more years in the Japanese team with which he has already made history, winning his first two titles and participating for the first time in the Asian Champions League.

The Spaniard, for the moment, ensures his presence on the green until he is 39 years old and confessed that he hopes to hang up his boots in the Vissel Kobe although he is still very strong. “Unfortunately, for me and for everyone playing football is not something eternal. I would like it to be because it is what I enjoy the most. I want to finish my football part here, it is my wish. The day I feel that it is not like that I will say enough and we will take another path. Today I have the strength and enthusiasm to help my club, “said Iniesta at a press conference. “I still feel very strong,” he added.

After signing the new contract live and direct, Iniesta was really grateful to the project of the Kobe team. “The most important thing is the confidence they continue to have in me. I am very excited to continue giving the best to my team, to my people and to make the club grow. It is a very happy day. What worries me most is to continue giving my best , taking care of me and being useful to my club. From this time to come we will be able to do things very well, “he said.

In addition to ensuring that he wants to continue on the field for a while, Iniesta hinted that his future after his retirement will be linked to Vissel Kobe and will continue for a time in Japan. “I hope that my connection with this project will be for a long time and beyond football,” he said.

Blew out the birthday candles

In addition to the classics of the renewal ‘ceremony’ such as signing the contract and posing with the shirt as if it were a new presentation, Andrés Iniesta had to blow out the candles when this press conference coincided with his birthday . To the one from Fuentealbilla they gave him a ‘happy birthday’ and they presented him with a huge personalized cake to blow out the candles and make a wish that he had already made public minutes before: to continue playing football. He will do it, two more years, at Vissel Kobe.