Criminals are constantly being seen in the state. The case of burning the priest alive in Bakuna village of Sapotra tehsil of Karauli has not settled yet that the incident of burning a youth through acid has come to the fore again in Shivdaspura police station area. It is being told that the miscreants have executed this incident to get the panchayat elections. According to the information received, in Titria village of Shivdaspura police station area, the youth was burnt by throwing acid on him at 12:15 pm on Friday. After this, he was first taken to a private hospital and then to the SMS hospital in an injured state. The condition of the young man is stated to be critical.

Youth says, seeking support for other candidate

According to the information, the victim’s 25-year-old youth Mukesh Meena told the police that his mother is a candidate for the post of sarpanch. The night when I was coming back from Ballupura at about 12:15 am, at the same time, two youths stopped from the racing bike and stopped. After this, a car came there at a high speed, after which he put acid after hitting it. These were the young men who met in Ballupura village during the day. At that time, Sarpanch was talking about supporting any other candidate in the elections.

Police engaged in investigation

According to the information received, Shivdaspura police station area has registered a case. After the incident, a heavy police station was deployed in the village. There is a sensation among people about this incident. Police say teams have been formed to nab the accused. The investigation of the case has been handed over to SI Mukesh Kumar. Here the young man is admitted in SMS to the burn ward. Police have called the FSL team on the spot and picked up samples. The young man suffered severe wounds on the throat, palms and abdomen.