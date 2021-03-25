P.After criticism of her latest Instagram post, op singer Nena (61) defended her support for the protests against corona rules in Kassel. “Nena thanked the people in Kassel who disagree with the current politics and the inhumane conditions that prevail here and who were on the street for it,” said her management on Thursday. She doesn’t belong to any group or party. “The claim that Nena would join forces with” chaos “and” right-wingers “is absurd and a slap in the face of the thousands of peaceful people who demonstrated there.”

In Kassel, according to police estimates, more than 20,000 people took to the streets against Corona containment measures on Saturday. Many demonstrators did not adhere to the requirements to wear mouth and nose protection. Violent clashes broke out during an illegal march. Hesse’s Interior Minister Peter Beuth said after the demonstration that in view of almost 75,000 corona deaths in Germany, this crowd in Kassel could only shake their heads.

Nena is neither xenophobic nor homophobic, said her management further. “She rejects any kind of hatred and violence.” The “Bild” newspaper had previously reported on it.

The Hamburg-based musician (“99 Luftballons”) posted a video on Instagram the day before with the title “Thanks Kassel”. The clip shows a demonstrating crowd in fast motion and was marked with a white heart and the date of the demonstration, “03/20/2021”. The clip, which could be seen until Wednesday morning, was part of an Instagram story that disappears after 24 hours.