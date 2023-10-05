He Governor Rubén Rocha celebrated yesterday that Supreme Court of Justice has exonerated State Goverment of the payment of a inherited debt for 1,360 million pesos, of which one billion corresponded to the lawsuit filed by bureaucrats pensioned by a housing fund, and 360 million demanded by a law firm.

Both debts are attributed to the administration of the former governor Mario López Valdez. There were demands for housing from 28 years ago but there was no fund, now it exists and resources are being provided, she clarified.

The case of the “vivales” lawyers was a kind of nonsense that wanted to collect 360 million because they supposedly advised the Malova government and they sued themselves so that the current administration would pay them, they had already won protection and strangely the case reached the court that fortunately acquitted the government.

He governor explained that in two years of government They have paid more than one billion pesos inherited from previous administrationsin others they have gone to court and won and that this money saved will be used to do more works for the population.

Potpourri. No way, the poll war is in full swing, El Universal has just published a survey in which the presidential candidate of Brunette, Claudia Sheinbaum has a 30 point advantage over the Broad Front for Mexico, Xochitl Galvezwith electoral preferences of 50 percent against 20 percent for Xochitl. Samuel Garciaof MC would get 7 percent.

APPROVAL. By the way, according to an opinion study carried out by Sentimientos de la Nación, the Governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rochais better evaluated with approval of 62.1 percent followed by Teresa Jimenez from Aguascalientes with 61.8, which indicates that the lawsuit she maintains with the PAS leader, Héctor Melesio Cuén and with the high command of the UAScommanded by rector Jesús Madueña.

BLANK. Entering entering, the mayor Gerardo Vargas He has already sent the treasurer, Gerardo Hervas, to the front to get started and “take hold of the neighborhood,” by commissioning him yesterday to deliver 40 million pesos in support of 4 schools and 14 students.

RAINS. Hope resurfaces with the rains that the Hurricane Lydia in the south of Sinaloa where yesterday Civil Protection decreed the suspension of classes in 7 municipalities. It needs to rain in the north, and more than anything in the mountains for it to fall water at dams and alleviate the drought that is already beginning to wreak havoc on agriculture and livestock.

DESERTERS. Faustino Hernández, in the center, seeks to be a candidate for Brunette for the mayor of El Dorado, and Marco Antonio Osuna, in the north, aspires to be the first mayor of El Dorado: There are coincidences in that the two have just defected from the PRI and want to govern the newly created municipalities and if the Morenistas do not They get ready and strong, they may sneak into the kitchen.

BOX. In case things break out and you have to get into the ring: Xochitl Galvez supports her “The Naughty” Arce already Claudia Sheinbaum, Julio Cesar Chavez.

“The court helps us with more money for works”: Rubén Rocha, governor.

