Inheritance | Modern humans had sex with Neanderthals much earlier than previously thought

Modern people had sex with Neanderthals as early as 250,000 years ago – much earlier than previously estimated. This is what is published in the journal Current Biology research.

According to the previous concept, modern man lived Homo sapiens encountered Neanderthals for the first time about 75,000 years ago in Eurasia, which was already inhabited by Neanderthals.

Professor of Genetics and Biology at the University of Pennsylvania Sarah Tishkoff however, he and his colleagues have found indications that a group of early modern humans mated with Neanderthals as early as 250,000 years ago.

“This group of people left Africa between 250,000 and 270,000 years ago. They were, in a way, cousins ​​of all humans alive now, and they were much more like us than Neanderthals,” says a geneticist from Tishkoff's group Alexander Platt of the university in the bulletin.

These early modern humans disappeared over time, but they left their mark on Neanderthals. Neanderthals did not become extinct until much later, around 40,000 years ago.

It has long been known that humans carry Neanderthal genes. Finns also inherit them on average by a couple of percent. Now, on the other hand, genes of modern humans were found in Neanderthals.

Six percent of the Neanderthal human genome contains modern human DNA, researchers calculate.

Of modern people and Neanderthals are thought to have encountered and interbred mainly in Eurasia and not in the birthplace of modern humans in Africa.

Therefore, it has been thought that our contemporaries in sub-Saharan Africa would carry only a limited amount of Neanderthal heritage.

However, in 2020, Cell magazine published a study that led to surprising results research: many African populations have genes that closely resemble Neanderthal DNA.

At that time, researchers were unable to explain where the Neanderthals' inheritance came from.

Explanation was found when Tishkoff's group studied the genomes of 180 people from 12 different communities in Cameroon, Botswana, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

The researchers compared the results to the inheritance of Neanderthals who lived in the Altai Mountains in Southern Siberia more than 120,000 years ago.

They found indications that the Neanderthals' heritage ended up in Africa when modern humans who carried Neanderthal genes migrated back to Africa.

