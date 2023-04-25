The estimated deficit for the Floriade in Almere is 103.3 million euros. The mayor and aldermen of the municipality report this on Tuesday. Almere had previously included a similar amount in the budget.

Money had already been set aside to cover the expected losses from the horticultural exhibition, and that reserve now appears to be sufficient. So no more money is needed.

The board of the Dutch Horticultural Council (NTR) recently announced that it would not be organizing a new Floriade. ‘Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere made it clear that the world horticultural exhibition concept no longer fits in with this time’, according to a press release.

Debacle

No municipality wanted to organize the 2032 edition after the Almere debacle. It is also increasingly difficult to find sponsors who want to commit to an event for a long time.

The financial statements of Floriade Almere are expected to be finalized at the Floriade shareholders’ meeting at the end of May. Nevertheless, the municipality wants to report the exact amount now. See also Allegation of fraud: charges against former Formula 1 boss Ecclestone

Almere would have liked to have incurred losses set off against future profits. “This is not possible now because we, as a municipality, have transferred the activities of the Floriade to a BV.” The Board wants to investigate whether it is possible after all, let the mayor and aldermen know.

Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: