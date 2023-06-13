Berlusconi legacy, the four twin holding companies and the accountant Spinelli

With the death of Silvio Berlusconi change the balance in family businesses. The package of shares that personally controlled the former prime minister, ben il, was too important 61.2% of the entire share capitalhas now officially opened battle among heirs. The first round for the succession – we read in Repubblica – will be held during the next assembly of Fininvest, when the shares will be divided among the heirs. The meeting is convened for the last days of June, like every year. And as always he will have to make a important step: name the new board of directorswhich will remain in office for only twelve months.

There difference compared to the past – continues Repubblica – it is substantial: the Fininvest meeting will be the first after the death of Silvio Berlusconi, who until the end had not never renounced the majority of the holding company where the holdings of the group he founded. A year ago – it was June 29 – at the appropriate moment the trusted spokesman accountant Giuseppe Spinelliwhich in representation of the former prime minister’s personal companies had indicated a list of nine councilors more Marina Berlusconi, confirmed as expected to the presidency, the position where the father had wanted it. We will now have to see how it turns out redistributed 61.2% of the capital which he had maintained, owned through four nearly twin holding companies, First, Second, Third and Eighth.

