Inhaling can help to combat typical symptoms naturally. You can find out how it works correctly and which devices are suitable here.

D.As inhalation can help with cold symptoms such as coughs and runny nose is well known. Many people therefore prefer to use the simplest option – a pot of hot water – when they have flu-like symptoms. The head is held over it and covered with a towel. So the rising vapors collect like in a small steam bath: the cold should go away faster.

However, there are a few things to consider. Handling is often too dangerous for children due to the high risk of scalding from the hot water. In addition, many get too close to the hot vapors under the towel. This can also cause irritation to the eyes – especially if you inhale with tea tree oil or rely on other essential oils.

Hence, there are several ways in which you can inhale safely. Simple inhalers*, which is filled with hot water, have a mouth and nose attachment so that the eyes do not come into contact with the vapors. In this way, both the nasal mucous membranes and the upper airways can be moistened. Inhaling a cold in particular can therefore be useful with such devices.

How to inhale correctly with a nebulizer:

However, such simple inhalers are only of limited use when inhaling when coughing. A nebulizer is required to reach the bronchi. Such devices ensure that the inhalation solution emerges in the form of microscopic droplets. These also make it into the lower airways and can loosen thick mucus there. The humidification also stimulates the cleaning of the lungs.

There are different technologies for nebulizers:

Tip: When buying on the Internet, make sure that the Devices also medically certified* are or come from trustworthy providers.

Inhalation solution for nebulizers: which one is right?

When you inhale with salt, the lower airways are moistened. The moisture also ensures that mucus can be coughed up and inflammation is reduced – so you can support the healing process. They are ideal for use in a nebuliser Saline solutions* that can be bought in pharmacies or online. They are considered particularly safe because they are manufactured sterile. Self-made solutions should be used up within a day or thrown away afterwards so that no additional germs get into the airways. Essential oils should be avoided when using a nebulizer, as they can clog the nozzles.

Tip: Even if you suffer from chronic diseases of the respiratory tract (e.g. asthma), inhaling with a nebulizer can be useful.

Inhalation: Children should use inhalation devices for safety

It is advisable, especially for children, to inhale with a nebulizer, as the mist that emerges is not hot and therefore cannot cause scalding. In addition, you prevent children from experiencing an oppressive feeling when they have to sit with their heads over the hot steam bath. Many devices also come with a smaller mask for children.

Inhale with chamomile or tea tree oil

If you only want to moisten the upper respiratory tract and the mucous membranes in the nose and use the simple inhalation method with a pot and towel, you can also add some chamomile to the water. Alternatively, essential oils such as eucalyptus or tea tree oil can ensure that the nose becomes a little free for a short time. However, essential oils are unsuitable for asthmatics and children. By the way, you can save yourself the need to add salt with the saucepan method: it remains in the saucepan and does not reach the mucous membranes with the steam.

This article was first published in April 2020.