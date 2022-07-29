At the end of the Red Bull Ring Austrian Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel had talked to reporters about the risks arising frominhalation of carbon dust coming from the actual drawing of the ducts of the braking system, having found traces of black color after touching his nose. The German Aston Martin driver had thus spurred the Federation to intervene, but at the current state of affairs no analyzes or measures have emerged to resolve the issue. At the Hungaroring press conference on Thursday, a direct question was asked to the drivers present, asking them if they have the same concerns expressed by Vettel.

Request: “This year there was talk of the dangers of inhaling carbon dust from brakes. Have any of you had symptoms resulting from this kind of thing? “

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): “No, it basically depends on the design of the ducts. Some have drawn them in a way that they are released more towards our face, but it is something that it didn’t happen to me. So I think we can limit the design possibilities, like going outwards. As far as we are concerned, when I look at the carbon dust, it always goes to the left or to the right, so everything is ok ”.

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): “No, for me everything is ok ”.

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): “Yup”.

Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri): “No, no problem”.

George Russell (Mercedes): “No, I have not had any of these problems. But I know many have them, but like Max said, there are different design philosophies. So is up to the FIA not to give the teams the opportunity to do something that can have a negative impact on the health of the drivers and their safety ”.