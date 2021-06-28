Cesar Velazquez

Inhabitants of the municipality of Coyomeapan, Puebla, protest in front of the National Palace to demand that the federal government remove the caciques who have ruled for more than 11 years.

The nonconformists of the Sierra Negra, located in the Seminario street of the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, denounce “casicasgo de un familia” with the surname Celestino Rosas, which for more than 11 years have governed in the municipality of around 14 thousand inhabitants.

They point out that there were irregularities in the last elections of June 6, where there was no clarity in the vote counts, reporting these anomalies to the electoral authorities and since then they have not received a response.

They show their canvases with the legends: “Coyomeapan united and fighting until victory is achieved”, “Coyomeapan endure, the people rise up”, “The unity of the peoples is neither sold nor bought.”

“We represent 14 thousand people who got tired of this family, which has been ruling the municipal presidency for 11 years, Dr. Celestino Rosas entered, then he imposed on his sister Araceli Celestino Rosas and at this moment they want to impose his sister’s husband Araceli, “said Lauro Gil, a resident of the Municipality of Coyomeapan Puebla.

They mention that 44 communities do not have public works for 11 years, There is a lack of water, drainage, health, safety and recreational spaces, so they warn to stay as long as necessary until they are served by the authorities of the federal government and by the INE.

