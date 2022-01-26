Teacapán.- In order to strengthen tourist attractions in Teacapan, the Municipal Government contemplates carrying out the relocation of a photographic hostel in one of the breakwaters located on Las Lupitas beach.

JEsús Contreras Sandoval, Director of Public Works and Services reported that due to citizen requests they are analyzing the possibility of relocating the photographic inn that was installed in the square of the Teacapan syndicate.

“The past administration changed the letters that were on the boardwalk to the square of this syndicate and we have a request from people from Teacapán and from the same priest of the church who have told us that they do not find any benefit to the photographic inn in the area in which it was installed”explained the director of Public Works.

He said that given this approach, a working meeting was held with the Director of Tourism to see the possibility of relocating this photographic hostel in one of the breakwaters of Las Lupitas beaches.

“Locating this photographic parador on the beaches of Las Lupitas is because it is one of the most visited areas of Teacapán and we believe that it would work very well because it would be a very attractive parador that would offer very beautiful sunsets and would look much better in this area for tourism. local, national and international”indicated Contreras Sandoval.

Dancing fountains not working

The municipal official reported that to date the recently delivered and inaugurated works of the dancing fountains are not working, since their operation and what system they use to put them into operation is unknown.

“The truth is that I have never seen them working, these sources should have an automatic for their operation. We have not reviewed it because it was a finished work, but I want to think that it is automatic”, specific.

They analyze installing palm umbrellas in areas of the boardwalk

Contreras Sandoval said that in the rehabilitation of the Teacapán boardwalk, the installation of candles that do not provide any benefit to tourists was highly criticized, that it would have been better to rehabilitate the umbrella that they had with palm trees. Therefore, the current administration will seek to carry out its installation again.