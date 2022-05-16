Mocorito, Sinaloa.- The inhabitants of the community of El Valle de Leyva SolanoMocorito, were physically active when receiving a zumba session, taught by the instructor, Melisa Osuna Roa. This dynamic took place at the “Profesor Donaciano Ibarra” Primary School, where the residents received nutritional advice to complement physical activity.

To inaugurate the “Keep fit” programwas attended by the municipal authorities headed this time by Mr. Eduardo Daniel Robles Sánchez, Secretary of the Mocorito City Council, who was on behalf of the municipal president, María Elizalde Ruelas.

In addition, the director of the Institute of Sport and Physical Culture, Lic. Héctor Felipe Espinoza Lara, was also attended by the councilor, president of the Youth and Sports Commission; Veneranda López and the municipal trustee, Ariel Márquez.

The “Keep in Shape” program consists of bringing a beneficial dynamic to people from different communities, so that they recreate, live together and have a physical activation, for which this time it was through zumba, in which aerobic exercises will be performed to the rhythm of music. This in order to keep fit in a fun way and promote healthy coexistence. Similarly, the support of nutrition specialists was provided to instruct good eating habits and thus complement physical activity.

The director of the Sports Institute mentioned that this program is planned to be carried out in other communities of the municipality for the benefit of the population’s health. He likewise pointed out that a participant is being instructed so that in the future she will be the one to teach the Zumba classes and thus ensure the community and frequency of activities for the benefit of the health of the residents.