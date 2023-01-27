Lollobrigida and the will entrusted to Antonio Ingroia: “She nominated me”

After death Of Gina Lollobrigida one was born family war for the legacy millionaire of the Bersagliera. And, surprisingly, to take care of the intricate issue will be a very well known characterAnthony Eat. The former assistant prosecutor of Palermo and former politician has decided to recycle for the umpteenth time and now it does the lawyer. “It was her – explains Ingroia to Corriere della Sera – a look for me through his assistant pitch which, in the summer of 2021, he called into the studio. She had seen on Netflix the series dedicated to Pino Maniaci and told me she liked it my aggressive way in following up that case”. This after the investigations into the deal State-mafiathe hunt for drug traffickers in Nicaraguathe battle for Julian Assange and the great love (not always reciprocated) for the policy. “I’ve always liked change. For 25 years I’ve had this label attached to me pm anti-mafiabut at some point that label he began to weigh me downI chose to change“.

“From here – continues Ingroia to the Corriere – the choice to make the lawyer and to take care not only of mafiabut also more. It helps you to have one more complete view of the planet justice. No diminutio, but an enrichment. Testament Lollobrigida? There is not no surprise. She had said she didn’t want to leave anything to the son and in practice she left him nothing, unless “legitimate”. In fact, for the part he could have, he left all in Piazzolla. More than once she had told me that she would like to disinherit son. I explained to her that in Italy the law does not allow it, except in very serious cases unworthiness to happen. With Lollobrigida’s death, Ingroia’s legal assistance also ceased, who in any case carries with him the memory of the personality. “A glamorous woman who doted on pitch. She loved him like a son. On the contrary for she was the son that he would have liked to have”.

