Íngrit Valencia triumphs in her debut at the Boxing World Cup

Ãngrit Valencia.
The Colombian defeated Kazakh Nazym Kyzaibay, twice world champion, by decision.
May 12, 2022, 07:55 AM
The boxer Íngrit Valencia (50 kilograms) debuted with victory in the World Boxing Championship. The Colombian defeated Kazakh Nazym Kyzaibay, a two-time world champion and bronze medalist, by decision in Istanbul. It is the second Colombian success in the same number of presentations during the tournament.
Valencia’s triumph was 3-2. Two judges scored 29-28 for the Colombian and two others the same, but for the double world champion. The last jury scored 30-27 for the Rio 2016 Olympic medalist.
Our champion advances!🥊 Ingrit Valencia won her first match against the participant from Kazakhstan, at the Women’s Boxing World Championship in Istanbul🇹🇷. pic.twitter.com/Hi4u6orXPv
— Imdri (@imdribague) May 12, 2022
Íngrit Valencia’s next match will be on Sunday, May 15, against Ruhafzo Hagnazarova, from Tajikistan, who won this Thursday against the Bolivian Ayda Santalla.
BARRANQUILLA
May 12, 2022, 07:55 AM
