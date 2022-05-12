Friday, May 13, 2022
Íngrit Valencia triumphs in her debut at the Boxing World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 12, 2022
in Sports
Ingrid Valencia

Ãngrit Valencia.

The Colombian defeated Kazakh Nazym Kyzaibay, twice world champion, by decision.

The boxer Íngrit Valencia (50 kilograms) debuted with victory in the World Boxing Championship. The Colombian defeated Kazakh Nazym Kyzaibay, a two-time world champion and bronze medalist, by decision in Istanbul. It is the second Colombian success in the same number of presentations during the tournament.

Valencia’s triumph was 3-2. Two judges scored 29-28 for the Colombian and two others the same, but for the double world champion. The last jury scored 30-27 for the Rio 2016 Olympic medalist.

Íngrit Valencia’s next match will be on Sunday, May 15, against Ruhafzo Hagnazarova, from Tajikistan, who won this Thursday against the Bolivian Ayda Santalla.

BARRANQUILLA

