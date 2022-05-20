Colombian boxer Ingrit Valencia won the silver medal this Friday against the Turkish Buse Naz Cakiroglu, in the dispute of the grand final of the 50-kilogram category of the Elite Women’s World Boxing Championship.

The Colombian, with a great performance in the World Cup, did not have it easy at all in the grand final, because he faced the local and Olympic medalist.



The judges’ ruling was 5-0. Three judges voted 30-27 and two 29-28.

The Turkish was the favorite, she is the current Olympic runner-up. Ingrit was fifth last year in Tokyo.

(Relive here the previous analysis of the fight, by Estewil Quesada)

Led by her coach and husband, Raúl Ortiz, Valencia reached the final after beating the Indian Anamika Anamika by unanimous decision in the previous rounds, and the Kazakh Nazym Kyzaibay, two-time world champion and winner of a bronze medal. , and then to Ruhafzo Haqnazarova.

In the semifinal, the Colombian won 4-1, according to the judges’ cards, against the Uzbek Aziza Yukobova, in a very favorable fight for the boxer who lives in Ibagué, Tolima.

Despite losing the final, this is a medal that tastes of glory to the Colombian. Since November 2014, in Jeju (South Korea), it was expected that due to her talent Íngrit Valencia would win a world medal

It took five world tournaments for him to climb to a podium of that level.

With second place in the 50 kilograms, Íngrit Valencia equaled Jessica Paola Caicedo as the only Colombian medal winners in world boxing. Caicedo was silver as a light heavyweight at India 2018.

SPORTS

more sports news