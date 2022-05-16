Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Ingrit Valencia secures a bronze medal for Colombia in the Boxing World Cup

May 16, 2022
Ingrid Valencia

Ãngrit Valencia.

The boxer from Cauca defeated the Indian Anamika in the contest that takes place in Istanbul.

In her third outing in the Women’s Boxing World Championship, in Istanbul (Turkey), boxer Íngrit Valencia won her fight against Indian boxer Anamika Anamika by unanimous decision and secured the first medal for Colombia in the competition.

The Olympic medalist in Rio 2016 will have her next fight next Wednesday.

