Monday, May 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Íngrit Valencia remains firm in the Women’s Boxing World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 15, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

angrit Valencia

Ãngrit Valencia.

The boxer from Cauca defeated Ruhafzo Hagnazarova in her second outing.

Boxer Íngrit Valencia (50 kilograms) defeated Ruhafzo Hagnazarova by unanimous decision this Sundayfrom Tajikistan, who had just beaten the Bolivian Ayda Santalla, in her second outing in the Women’s Boxing World Cup, which takes place in Istanbul (Turkey).

See also  Real Madrid-Athletic Bilbao: schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico and South America, online streaming and line-ups

His next confrontation will be this Monday, against Anamika Anamika, a boxer from India and winner of the Australian Kristy Harris.

Waiting for that fight Diana Romero from Boyacá (81 kilograms) starts as the call to get the first medal for Colombia in this twelfth edition of the World Cup. The Tunjana, who has just been crowned continental champion in Guayaquil (Ecuador), was lucky enough to be pre-classified in her category for the quarterfinals. This, because there are nine boxers competing and the matchup draw favored her.

Romero will have his first battle on Monday against the Turkish Sennur Demir, who defeated the Kazakh Lazzat Kungeibayeva last Friday. If she wins, she will guarantee the first medal (bronze, in principle) for the country.

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

See also  Zverev's violent reaction: he was expelled from the Mexico Open

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Íngrit #Valencia #remains #firm #Womens #Boxing #World #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Rovigo, a great comeback: Valorugby stretches 24-22 and flies to the final championship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.