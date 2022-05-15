Íngrit Valencia remains firm in the Women’s Boxing World Cup

Boxer Íngrit Valencia (50 kilograms) defeated Ruhafzo Hagnazarova by unanimous decision this Sundayfrom Tajikistan, who had just beaten the Bolivian Ayda Santalla, in her second outing in the Women’s Boxing World Cup, which takes place in Istanbul (Turkey).

His next confrontation will be this Monday, against Anamika Anamika, a boxer from India and winner of the Australian Kristy Harris.

Waiting for that fight Diana Romero from Boyacá (81 kilograms) starts as the call to get the first medal for Colombia in this twelfth edition of the World Cup. The Tunjana, who has just been crowned continental champion in Guayaquil (Ecuador), was lucky enough to be pre-classified in her category for the quarterfinals. This, because there are nine boxers competing and the matchup draw favored her.

Romero will have his first battle on Monday against the Turkish Sennur Demir, who defeated the Kazakh Lazzat Kungeibayeva last Friday. If she wins, she will guarantee the first medal (bronze, in principle) for the country.

SPORTS