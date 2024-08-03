The Colombian women Ingrit Valencia lost in his third outing in the boxing tournament Paris 2024 Olympic Games and Colombia He was left empty-handed, as all five of his strikers were eliminated.

Valencia fell this Saturday at the hands of the Kazakh Kazym Kyzaibay in the 50 kilos, in the delegation’s last chance to obtain a medal and after the loss of the top cardJenny Arias, at 54 kilos.

Thursday’s decision favored the Kazakh 1-4 in a clear victory in which Colombian boxing did not live up to expectations.

Kyzaibay’s dominance during the three rounds was great and although Valencia tried to bring out her experience and go for the victory, her rival did not let her get close and prevented her from scoring points.

The Cauca boxer made in Ibagué was the only one from the Colombian team who had to fight from the first round, but she had come out ahead in her previous fights.

By unanimous decision, Valencia, 35, defeated Yesujen Oyuntsetseg (MOngolia), then disposed of Monique Suraci to set up a semifinal fight against Kyzaibay, but ultimately missed the opportunity to advance.

Neither of them advanced to the medals, one by one they fell. Valeria Arboleda (57 kilos) and Yílmar González (57 kilos) left in the second phase and in their first fight.

Angie Valdés (60 kilos) managed to advance to the third round, as did Jenny Alvarez (54 kilos) and Valencia, but that was as far as they went.

This sport has not been reported in the medal table since the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, when Yuberjen Martínez and Valencia won silver and bronze, respectively.

