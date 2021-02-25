Ingrid ‘Sol’ Oliveira She was only 19 years old, but she was a dedicated player of Call of Duty: Mobile, to the point that he earned a space to play in the Brazilian organization Fantastic Brazil Impact, also known as FBI Esports.

Unfortunately, this Tuesday it was announced that Guilherme ‘Flashlight’ Alves, who is also a player of Call of duty, not only took her life in a premeditated femicide. He also boasted of the fact in an act that shocked the esports scene.

Much has been made of the death of Sun, but little of his life. His photography and the obituaries around him flood the social media, as well as specialized portals. However, little is said about his game and career; of your work as a professional.

We also recommend: Rumor: Call of Duty is releasing an exclusively zombie game

Sol showed off his talent with FBI Esports in Call of Duty: Mobile

Sun she was just beginning her path as a serious competitor in this mobile game. In Brazil, the scene around mobile shooter games is very broad, with a vibrant female scene. Much of it, inherited from the passion in that country for tactical shooting titles such as Counter strike.

The participation of Sun It occurred mainly through the organization Battle girls. The championships of this are mainly free and its main function is to give the players a space to show their skills without having to pay any fee or slot to be part of it.

‘She was an extraordinary person. We will remember it every day the sun is born, every day that the sun touches our body. Every time we look at the sun, we will remember it‘, indicated Krony, player of FBI and team leader, through an Instagram story. In turn, he described her as a brilliant and dedicated player.

Organizations like FBI Y Jaguars Esports they have bet in the Amazonian country for a female scene, despite the fact that there are no official tournaments for girls. Still, this does not prevent female players from searching for a place to compete without having to go through the inconvenience of discrimination and aggression from their male counterparts.

1/5 # JustiçaPelaSol Ontem all the eSports cenário was mobilized as a terrible case of feminicídio against jogadora Sol. As a situation, our organization and Battle Girls will join to lend a support to the family in this difficult moment. – Jaguares Esports (@JaguaresGG) February 24, 2021

New spaces for women in esports

Battle girls, in fact, created for Call of Duty: Mobile The initiative BG support. It seeks to generate safe spaces in the face of the various samples of misogyny exhibited in the electronic sports communities. The project even plans to go to other popular games in the Brazilian nation and with the same problems for female participation.

‘This project aims to open a safe space for complaints of violence against women in digital media‘says the project description. ‘Claims for harassment, inequality, discrimination, violence, threat, humiliation, among others will be received‘.

The murder of Sun coincides with the announcement of the initiative Valorant: Game Changers. In this, Riot games opened the door to women’s tournaments in order to create a safe space for the players.

In Brazil, precisely, the prize pool amounts to 80 thousand dollars. However, despite the situation, the project generated criticism with remarks such as that the best women’s team is worse than the average men’s team.

An empty controversy that does not change the fact that a player considered promising has been killed. And above all, she is not going to give back a valuable life that was lost just because she is a woman.



