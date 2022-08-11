Ingrid War He came from the substitutes’ bench and brought freshness to the attack so that Colombia defeated Germany and gave a hit on the first day of the game. U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Guerra, a Deportivo Cali player, spoke at a press conference about the team’s great start in the World Cup and the outlook for the tournament before facing Mexico.

Ingrid Guerra faces the World Cup calmly



Nerve management. “As for nervousness, it is something that is always there, in the first minutes of each match, nervousness always acts. I felt a bit of tension, but as the minutes go by you gain confidence and things are going well”.

How do you handle being a substitute? “I have known Linda (Caicedo) since we were in the Valle team, for me she is the best player in Colombia. I will be ready for the minutes they give me and that they take advantage of the trust they have in me”.

Ingrid Guerra (right), in action in one of the World Cup preparation matches, against a youth team from Millos.
Photo: Colombian Football Federation

Group management for what’s to come. “We are a group of players who always have the best on the ground, we work with humility, we always want to get the three points, we will continue to do so, our mentality cannot change. Yesterday (Wednesday) we were winning 1-0 and it was the moment when we should have the most intelligence. Now we have the head in Mexico”.

World Cup goals. “We have clear objectives: first of all, qualifying, three games that we are assuming with the greatest responsibility and now we are thinking about the second. After seeing several plays, looking at the mistakes to improve the next day and hoping to be able to finish on the next”.

tactical management. “We also have our job, we have obeyed the orders of the teacher, always doing things right, having order in defense, making our fixed tactics, we had some plays from Germany and we fulfilled them, we are obeying and copying what the teacher tells us Prof”.

