When she had the accident which resulted in her daughter’s death, the woman was drunk

The Carabinieri, for the death of Ingrid Dal Santothe woman born in 1990 who died in an accident, they proceeded to report momwho was driving the car. The woman, in fact, at that moment was drunk, unable to drive. Due to her condition, her daughter suffered such injuries that they did not allow rescuers and doctors to save her life.

On December 13, 2022 Ingrida Dal Santo lost her life. In the late evening, while she was traveling in the car with her mother, along the provincial road 350 in the municipality of Arsiero, in the province of Vicenza in Venetothe mother driving the vehicle lost control of it.

THE Carabinieri of the Valdastico station they immediately started the investigation to understand the exact dynamics of what happened to the 32-year-old woman. According to what was reconstructed, the mother lost control of the vehicle because she was intoxicated.

The woman was driving his Citroen C3, when he suddenly lost control of the vehicle and invaded the oncoming lane. Meanwhile another car was arriving on the other side, which could do nothing to avoid it.

The driver of the other car was unhurt, while the two women aboard the Citroen, mother and daughter, suffered several injuries. Ingrid Dal Santo’s conditions immediately appeared desperate.

Ingrid Dal Santo’s mother reported for the death of the 32-year-old girl

According to what was ascertained by the Carabinieri, Ingrid’s mother would have got behind the wheel with a blood alcohol level five times higher than the limit permitted by law.

The military have referred the woman in a state of freedom to the Prosecutor of the Republic of Vicenza. The hypotheses of crime are traffic offense and driving while intoxicated. Heavy accusations for the woman who is held responsible for the death of her daughter in this truly dramatic accident.