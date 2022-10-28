ingrid coronado48 years old, is giving something to talk about right now, because the famous one put on a very cowboy suit With a tremendous neckline with which he left nothing to the imagination, because very few times has he been seen in this way, being filled with praise from his fans.

It was in the corridors of Tv Azteca, where Ingrid Coronado proudly showed off her tremendous outfit with which she left nothing to the imagination since the neckline, waist and hips were what stood out the most in her photo where she also chose a cowboy hat which it fit very well.

“Ingrid help me, I want to recover my health and regain my ideal weight and I admire your discipline, what routine I do…. you are my inspiration to improve, thanks for what you share with us and may life give millions of blessings to you, your beautiful children and family”, “A real queen… Wow wow wow… Unbeatable… When God does things with love…”, write the networks when they see her.

Said publication of the former host of Venga la Alegría is due to the fact that she will participate in Los Premios de La Radio, where the entire group environment meets, so many fans of the artist are happy to see her again before the cameras.

It is worth mentioning that the famous has been in the eye of the hurricane after the death of who was her ex-husband in the past Fernando del Solar, as it has been said that the Mexican driver is in litigation with the widow, Anna Ferro.