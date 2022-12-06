Mexico. Ingrid Coronado has gained fame in Mexico as a television host And it is thanks to her talent, in addition to being nice, she owns a journalistic style that has positioned her in the public’s taste.

Some images of how she looked in her beginnings as a host on Televisión Azteca, particularly in the Tempranito program and his fans are the most excited.

Ingrid, originally from CDMX, retains her smile, charisma and beauty, some followers express it to her when comparing her with images of what she looks like today.

This is how Ingrid Coronado looked years ago when she was driving Tempranito, on Televisión Azteca. Internet photo

Coronado was in Tempranito for ten years and in said space she was able to consolidate her career as a host alongside other hosts such as Betty Monroe, Aylin Mujica and Daniel Bisogno and made a name for herself on Mexican television.

Later, Tempranito changed its name to Venga la Alegría, and in a short time it became the favorite of Mexican families that follow Televisión Azteca.

Ingrid Coronado said goodbye to Venga la Alegría in 2018 and since then she has been involved in the field of literature, as she has written several books, including Mujerón, edited by Grijalbo, is motivational dedicated specifically to women.

Ingrid is currently working on a radio program in CDMX next to Tamara Vargas and in several interviews she has said that she loves the world of radio and feels fulfilled and professionally satisfied developing her journalistic career in that facet.