Just a few days from that Ingrid Coronado will reveal what is about to take legal actions against widow of her ex-husband, Fernando del Solar, recently the television host sent a message to Anna Ferro.

And it is that the presenter of the star program of Aztec TV‘Venga la Alegría’, announced that it will start a legal process against Anna Ferro to recover the department of Cuernavaca in which he now lives, because he claims that it is his.

“There are people who believe that being spiritual is living in a world, in which you never get angry anymore, you never have to have a legal matter, because you are already very spiritual and you are very elevated, life is not like that.”

Despite everything, Ingrid assures that she has done everything possible to communicate with Anna to reach an agreement, but she has not received any response and even no longer responds to her calls or messages.

“I trust that this will be solved soon, that is my intention, because it affects the economy, mainly, that hurts, because I am a mother who raises her children alone, who works to give us a good life and have to be investing time and money on legal issues, because it is something that we all dislike”.

Unfortunately, Ingrid Coronado was strongly criticized on social networks, since users do not approve that he wants to take away from Anna Ferro the apartment that her husband left her as part of the inheritance.

