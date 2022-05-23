ingrid coronado 47 years old, she finally returned to long hair, this after having lasted a long time with a cut which reached her ears, as it is well known that it has never gone out of style, but her fans already missed seeing her with it look with which he appeared in Venga la Alegría.

Said renewal is due to the fact that Ingrid Coronado is doing new projects, inside and outside the entertainment world, so renewing her look was already something that apparently was urgent for her, because she looks very happy in the photos where she is seen modeling with also full impact outfits.

“What a beautiful and beautiful woman you are, Ingrid, congratulations for your work and your talent, beautiful Mexican woman from Guatemala City, I send you lots of kisses and hugs,” “Wow, how incredible you look. Wonderful from the makeup to the wardrobe, but without you I wouldn’t her smile would not be the same”, “Hello, beautiful, how beautiful you are, I like you very much, really beautiful, I hope you accept being my girlfriend”, they write to her on networks.

Something that the followers of Ingrid Coronado have noticed is that she takes care of her figure to the fullest, since she has been seen with all kinds of clothes, but when she wears a swimsuit she is immediately the center of attention for being a fitness woman, which she has achieved with a lot of discipline for years, in addition to a good diet.

Despite the fact that the former Mexican host is not permanently on a television program, her fans have insisted that she should return to one, because they know the quality of the presenter she is, but she herself said that her retirement was to focus more in his family, since he does not want to neglect her too much.

As if that were not enough, many like that the famous is always aware of her fans through social networks, because we have seen her very dedicated sharing positive thoughts to help other people in their day to day, something that fascinates them see on her part making clear how spiritual she is as a person.