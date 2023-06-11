Ingrid CoronadoDespite being a bit removed from show business, she is still very active on social networks, where she shares what her life is like surrounded by happiness, but from time to time she shows something more like her training days, since she is fascinated by tennis .

If you take a look at the video of Ingrid Coronado playing tennis, you will be left with a square eye, not only because of her ability in said sport, but also because of how good her face looks. skirt of tenniswhich is very common, although many compliments were also showered on the famous former host of come joy.

And it is that since its beginnings on television they have always told Ingrid Coronado who looks like a goddess, even time does not pass over her, much less having had children, since she continues to maintain a heart-stopping figure, in addition to a well-cared face with which she steals sighs at will.

“I follow your career from the very early program and I hope you do well in life, you are an excellent woman. Greetings from Peru”, “I will never tire of telling you how beautiful you are @ingridcoronadomx you look very, very beautiful I send you Greetings and kisses”, they write on social networks when they see their beauty.

It is worth mentioning that Ingrid Coronado is in a controversy and it is that she will start legal actions against Anna Ferro to take away the apartment that she bought together with Fernando del Solar years ago, which has sparked reactions and against the former Mexican presenter.

Join our channel and receive Show News on Whatsapp