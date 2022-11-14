Mexico.- ingrid coronado, at 48 years of age, keep stealing all eyes and a photograph that he recently published on his Instagram profile showed that he does not need to fall into the vulgar to achieve it, as he modeled an elegant outfit that earned him many compliments.

Through social networks, the Mexican driver made it very clear that at 48 years of age he is at his bestas she wore a statuesque figure in a fitted beige dress with lace and openings that made her look radiant and spectacular.

Once again, Ingrid Coronado teaches elegance to mature women, making it clear that they don’t need to be young to look good. In the same way, she demonstrates to young women that they don’t need to have to show more to steal all eyes.

A majestic fitted mermaid dress with subtle illusionstiny openings, lace and a not very pronounced neckline, Ingrid managed to show that elegance and originality are always above tiny garments and those that only follow passing fashions.

The also singer has made her Instagram profile a delight for her followers, because on the Internet platform you can find photos and videos in which she looks wonderful and like a queen, which is why she always has all eyes on her .