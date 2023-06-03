Almost a year after the sensitive death of Fernando del Solarhis ex-wife, Ingrid Coronado, caused a stir after announcing that she will take legal actions to recover property cuernavaca which he assures belongs to him.

And it is that this department is now the home of the widow of the famous television host, Anna Ferro.

Despite the fact that at first Ingrid Coronado refused to legally reprimand Fernando del Solar’s last wife, this time she assures that she is more than ready to recover what supposedly belongs to her.

“The apartment where she is, that’s mine, that is in my name and I have tried by possible means to return it to me, but he did not want to; then, I will also have to start, well, legal matters, ”explained the driver.

Likewise, he stated that “There is no way for him to appropriate it, actually the more time passes, because he is going to have to pay more, it is what I have tried to make him understand, but unfortunately I have not succeeded. Personally, in good faith, but no, I have not succeeded, because now he no longer responds to me. From what I know, he is a spiritual person and I hope that at some point he realizes that the path of goodwill will always bring you better rewards and greater blessings.”

However, the famous admitted that the probate trial of the property of the father of his children.

“I have not had time, I have been with the radio program, my children are currently in the National Padel Championship, winning, so they have been in training, I hope to be able to do it soon”.

On the other hand, Coronado admitted that the apartment that the artist left as an inheritance to his children is inhabited by his ex-mother-in-law, since the will establishes that the life usufruct would be for her.

“It’s not hers but she has life usufruct, that is, she will always be able to use it” .

