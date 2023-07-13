The television host Ingrid Coronado celebrates this Wednesday for her 48 years of life and on Instagram she shares some images in which she wears a short skirt that allows her to show the statuesque figure it has.

Ingrid Coronadooriginally from CDMX, and who was born on July 12, 1974, happily poses in some images in which she wears a sky-blue dress, wears a belt and combines it with boots that make her look majestic.

The fans of Ingrid Coronado they congratulate her on her birthday and they wish her only good things, while in a video that she uploads to Instagram she appears dancing and wearing the smile that characterizes her.

Ingrid Coronado, whose beginnings in show business were as a backup vocalist on recordings for singers and groups such as Timbiriche and Denise de Kalafeat the beginning of the 90s, is a lady who always knows how to dress accordingly for every occasion.

Ingrid Coronado, who rose to fame in 1994 by being part of the Garibaldi Group, along with other singers such as Sergio Mayer, Pilar Montenegro and Patricia Manterola, is always up to date with fashion and impresses on social media with her outfits.

Ingrid managed to position herself as one of the best hosts on Mexican television, thanks to her participation in television programs. Aztec Television such as ‘Tempranito’ and ‘Venga la Alegría’, and currently works as an announcer on MVS 102.5 FM, in CDMX, where he leads the program ‘Ingrid and Tamara’.

