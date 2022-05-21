Ingrid Betancourtthe only woman in Colombia’s presidential race, announced this Friday that it will withdraw its candidacy to support that of the engineer Rodolfo Hernándeza populist and independent who has risen in the polls and has a chance of reaching the second round.

“Today I made the decision to support the only candidate who can defeat the system today,” said Betancourt, a candidate for the Oxigênio Green Party, which did not even reach 1% in the polls of voting intentions for the 29th, in an act alongside of Hernández in Barranquilla, in the north of the country.

“This is a difficult decision for me and for my party because it means that we are going to step aside to support Rodolfo, to give him all our support this last week and then throughout the second round,” said Betancourt, who returned to the race. 20 years after her kidnapping by FARC guerrillas, when she was a candidate in the 2002 elections.

The politician added: “We have to free ourselves from a kidnapping much longer and much more horrendous than the one I experienced, free ourselves from the corrupt people who steal all our hopes every day and who have impoverished Colombia.”

Íngrid Betancourt and Rodolfo Hernández share a common discourse against corruption and looting, and against traditional politics and what the former senator calls “machinery”.

the leftist Gustavo Petro follows in first place in all polls, with about 40% of the voting intentions, while Hernández has risen to third place and, with 20.9%, according to the company Invamer, could surpass the second place, the rightist Federico “Fico” Gutierrezwhich appears with 27.1% in the survey.

In fact, while a second round between Petro and “Fico” would give the former a wide victory with 52.7% compared to 44.2% that the former mayor of Medellín would get, if the dispute is between Petro and Hernández, the distance would decrease to a near draw at 50% and 47.4% respectively.