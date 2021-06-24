Ingrid Betancourt (Bogotá, 59 years old) had not seen her captors face to face since a Colombian Army helicopter took her out of the depths of the jungle. The FARC guerrillas kidnapped her in 2002, when she was a presidential candidate, and after countless attempts to escape, she regained her freedom on July 2, 2008, in Operation Jaque. After almost 13 years, he returned to see them face to face this Wednesday in an act of recognition of the Truth Commission, which emerged from the peace agreement it has supported.

“The value of this meeting lies in the fact that those of us who acted as warlords and those of us who suffered from them, all of us who were in the eye of the war hurricane, rose in unison before Colombia, to tell the country that war is failure, which has only served so that nothing changes, and to continue postponing the future of our youth, “he said in a powerful speech on the stage of a Bogotá theater, with tears in his eyes. “It is true that we all want peace. But peace needs a profound change in our relationship with the other. Because peace is above all a human relationship ”, he pointed out.

The also former congresswoman, a Colombian-French citizen, is the most visible among politicians who spent long years of suffering in captivity, sometimes chained or tied to trees. Since his release, he has resided most of the time in Europe and had not traveled to Colombia since the outbreak of the pandemic. “We hoped to feel that what they did to us hurt them,” he explains during an interview conducted on the terrace of a hotel in the capital the day after that meeting.

Question. The leadership of the extinct FARC has acknowledged its responsibility in the kidnappings before the Truth Commission. Has that act of recognition helped you heal?

Answer. But not for the reasons one can imagine. In other words, it helped me heal because I was in contact with victims of the FARC that I did not know, with different experiences, from different origins and regions, with opposite political feelings and sensations. There was a communion, a fraternity, very strong. Victims have often felt very alone in our pain. The fact that we were in that intimacy helped me. In relation to having seen the commanders face to face for the first time, the first observation is that I did not feel hatred, and that is liberating. But I felt that they were still mentally warlords.

P. He said he would have liked to hear a request for forgiveness that was more from the heart and less political. What do you ask of the ex-guerrillas?

R. Emotions. When you are in front of a human being who takes your ideological pedigree and makes a political speech, it is legitimate, but that was not the scenario. We were going to talk about what happened to all of us. Not from the peace agreement, nor from what they are expecting from the Government, nor even from the classification of kidnapping as a crime against humanity or a war crime. When they had us in concentration camps, what was the logic? How could they think it was justifiable to have us like this? The truth is that they filmed those concentration camps with all of us inside and made it public because that was the pride of the FARC. They felt empowered to be able to show that they had soldiers and personalities from Colombia in those cages. Given that, I expected them to tell me “what a horror we did”.

P. Rodrigo Londoño’s request for forgiveness, Timochenko, he fell short?

R. It is a request for forgiveness a little formal. We already in fact forgive them. I appreciate that you ask for forgiveness, but it has already happened. I think all of us were waiting to feel that what they did to us hurt them. And it doesn’t hurt.

P. Why had he avoided meeting his captors all these years?

R. First, because it is not a pleasant experience. Second, because my experience with the FARC in captivity is one of manipulation. They used us, manipulated our feelings and those of our family. The suffering of my children was used as a political tool to advance their demands. We were things. So I was very cautious. This was a different context, mediated by Father Francisco de Roux [el presidente de la Comisión de la Verdad], who made a very respectful approach, from the human, the spiritual. Although that was the intention, they did not know how to get out of that ideological context, that straitjacket, that awareness that they have of being a political party. I was waiting for them to agree to take off the mask.

P. You have emphasized the confidence that the figure of Father De Roux inspires in you. What has he understood that perhaps another part of society still does not understand?

R. That we are all human beings. The respect he has for their humanity and ours allows us to take emotional risks that we would not take, neither they nor we, if we were not certain that there is a man freed from all personal agenda. He’s really doing a job for Colombia, which is a war-hardened country.

P. The truth of war is painful, can it also be restorative?

R. The truth will make us free. It is necessary, and it is one. The relativism of truth is an entelechy. That truth, which is the truth of horror, has to be told, explained, narrated in schools and studied. The very nice thing about this process is to tell us that even though there was horrible violence, the paramilitaries cut off heads and played soccer with them; that the FARC put human beings in concentration camps, despite all that, Colombians were able to carry out a peace process, move forward and leave violence behind.

Betancourt, this Thursday during the interview with EL PAÍS at the Hilton Hotel in Bogotá. Camilo Rozo

P. What is post-conflict?

R. The post-conflict is now. It is this. It is understanding that there are some social adjustments that we have to make. For the first time, young people have the courage to go out and claim their rights in a society that has to hear them and cannot condemn them as guerrillas or terrorists because that is no longer the case. These manifestations and claims must be recognized and respected. Post-conflict is reviewing the way our institutions are working. All this that seems chaos to us is actually a rearrangement in order to gain access to a more democratic and civil society.

P. You have said that you no longer plan to participate in politics again, do you also rule out living in Colombia again?

R. No, I have never ruled it out. It has not been given for a thousand reasons, in particular because for my family and for me being outside of Colombia was giving us an opportunity to live without being looked at, without being judged, to be able to meet again and become family again. We rebuilt ourselves as a happy family, we are really a very united tribe, with a lot of love and a lot of happiness. That does not exclude Colombia, we love Colombia. We’re colombians.