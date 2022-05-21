Rodolfo Hernández and Ingrid Betancourt during a campaign event in Barranquilla. May 20, 2022. Courtesy

Ingrid Betancourt’s passage through the Colombian presidential elections has been a story of controversy and upheaval. The woman who spent almost six years kidnapped by the FARC set fire to the contest by blowing up the political center and fighting with her colleagues from the Verde Esperanza coalition, before launching her candidacy alone. The adventure ended this Friday, with a meager 0.5% in the polls, withdrawing his candidacy and showing his adherence to the campaign of Rodolfo Hernández, a rich and controversial builder who has been growing in the polls in recent weeks to overshadow Federico Gutiérrez in the dispute for a place in the second round, in which only Gustavo Petro has a guaranteed place, according to all the polls.

“This decision is based on the conviction that there is more that unites the two candidates than what separates them, in the understanding of offering Colombian men and women a presidential option that brings them together around the same philosophy regarding the management ethics of the public, and in the relentless fight against politicking and the corruption that derives from it”, exposes the agreement signed by the candidates and which was sealed with a hug in Barranquilla.

The adhesion was made public after an assembly of the resurrected Oxygen Green party, of Betancourt, and after the results of the latest published polls, which show Hernández third after Fico Gutiérrez and Gustavo Petro. “The engineer would be the only candidate with a chance of defeating Gustavo Petro in a second round,” says the joint statement.

Hernández and Betancourt are united by having been victims of kidnapping. In February 2002, on a trip during the electoral campaign, she was kidnapped by the FARC and taken to the jungle, where she spent the next six years of her life. Hernández’s father was kidnapped by the guerrillas and released in exchange for a financial ransom. A decade later, the ELN did the same with her daughter, Juliana de Ella, who is still missing today.

But they are also brought closer by the message of fighting corruption, which 80% of Colombians identify as the country’s biggest problem. Betancourt was a candidate in 2002 with that same flag and tried to position it unsuccessfully this time. Hernandez bases her candidacy precisely on the idea that all rulers are corrupt. “When I started this campaign I said that I was coming to finish what I started 20 years ago. Defeat the machinery and all those who have us kidnapped, kneeling and impoverished, those were my flags. We agree on that, ”she assured, that 20 years ago she considered herself as a woman of irreverent speeches, a style similar to that of the businessman.

After appearing as the “nice fixer” of the center coalition, Betancourt externalized several internal fights and finally, in January, decided to run independently for her own party. After launching with a lot of noise and in the middle of a speech that appealed to a government of the victims, the candidate only had stumbles and never took off in the polls.

In various spaces and debates, he showed one of his main weaknesses: that he had been living abroad for 13 years, far from the current reality of the country. An interview remains in her memory in which she is the one who asks the journalist which presidential candidates have clientelistic machinery. In the end, Betancourt has decided on the only one she considers independent. Hernández, in effect, presented himself without a party and positions himself as a outsider of politics, although he has been mayor of Bucaramanga.

More than votes, Betancourt’s adherence has the character of a message to the center. For this reason, during the event in Barranquilla he said that he considers Hernández “the only candidate who can defeat the system” and invited Sergio Fajardo to step aside. “It is a call to Fajardo and to all of those in the center coalition. Rodolfo and I spent many weeks talking about it. I know that it has been difficult for the leaders of the Hope Center coalition, but make no mistake, this is the only decision worth making at this time, there can be no legal or economic considerations,” assured the former candidate.

