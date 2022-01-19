Now 61, Betancourt was kidnapped by the FARC during her presidential campaign in 2002.| Photo: EFE/Carlos Ortega

Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt made official this Tuesday (18) her pre-candidate for the leadership of the centrist Coalition of Hope. If she is victorious in a consultation to be held in March, she will run for the second time for the presidency of Colombia.

Now 61, Betancourt was kidnapped in February 2002 during a visit as part of her presidential campaign to an area of ​​southern Colombia controlled by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

In July 2008, she was rescued, along with 14 other FARC hostages, by Colombian soldiers posing as workers for an international humanitarian organization.

This Tuesday, Betancourt declared that in the presidency he hopes to fight to “achieve a real democracy” and “to reveal himself to break the chains” that for decades have kept Colombia in corruption and violence.