Two organic compounds essential for living organisms have been found in samples recovered from the Ryugu asteroid, reinforcing the idea that some crucial ingredients for life arrived on Earth aboard rocks from space billions of years ago. years.

Scientists said Tuesday they detected uracil and niacin in rocks obtained by the Japan Space Agency’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft at two locations in Ryugu in 2019.

Uracil is one of the chemical components of RNA, a molecule that contains the instructions for the construction and functioning of living organisms. Niacin, also called vitamin B3 or nicotinic acid, is vital for metabolism.

The Ryugu samples, which looked like dark gray debris, were transported 250 million kilometers to Earth and returned to our planet’s surface in a sealed capsule that landed in 2020 in the remote Australian outback for analysis in Japan.

Scientists have long wondered what conditions were necessary for life to emerge after the formation of the Earth some 4.5 billion years ago.

The new findings fit well with the hypothesis that bodies like comets, asteroids and meteorites that bombarded the early Earth seeded the planet with compounds that helped pave the way for the first microbes.

Scientists have already detected key organic molecules in carbon-rich meteorites found on Earth. But there was a question as to whether these space rocks had been contaminated by exposure to the terrestrial environment after landing.

“Our main finding is that uracil and niacin are present in extraterrestrial environments and may have reached early Earth as components of asteroids and meteorites,” said astrochemist Yasuhiro Oba of Hokkaido University in Japan, lead author of the paper. the research published in the journal Nature Communications.

“We suspect that they played a role in Earth’s prebiotic evolution and possibly in the emergence of the first life,” he said.

“These Ryugu molecules were recovered in a pristine extraterrestrial environment,” Oba added. “Samples were taken directly from the Ryugu asteroid and returned to Earth and eventually to laboratories without any contact with terrestrial contaminants.”

RNA would not be possible without uracil. This molecule, which is present in all living cells, is vital in gene coding, regulation, and activity. RNA has structural similarities to DNA, the molecule that carries the genetic fingerprint of an organism.

Niacin is important for metabolism and can help produce the “energy” that drives living organisms.

Oba said uracil and niacin were found at both landing sites on Ryugu, which is around 900 meters in diameter and classified as a near-Earth asteroid. The concentrations of the compounds were higher in one of the places than in the other.