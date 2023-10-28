Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

Broccoli is more than just a local vegetable. A new study has discovered something surprising – an ingredient is said to help prevent illness.

Frankfurt – The fact that broccoli is healthy should really surprise very few people. What is new, however, is that the risk of several diseases can be reduced by eating local vegetables. With the right diet, one in two deaths from strokes or heart attacks can be avoided. One in the specialist portal sciencedirect.com Published study examined how eating broccoli can affect health and came to a surprising conclusion. Among other things, broccoli is said to be able to reduce the risk of the following diseases:

diabetes

Cardiovascular diseases

Neurological disorders

Cancer

Study on broccoli: ingredient has an antioxidant effect and protects cells

The diseases are widespread diseases. Cardiovascular diseases are the most common cause of death in Germany. It has long been known that diet and certain foods affect people’s health and well-being. This is what happened in one Study examines whether cinnamon can protect against dementia.

In the case of broccoli, according to the study, one ingredient in particular has particularly healthy properties. In addition to many secondary plant substances, broccoli has a high content of polysulfides. These have strong antioxidant properties and thus help protect the body from diseases.

What makes antioxidants so healthy? The term antioxidants refers to several molecules that help protect the body from free radicals. Due to environmental influences such as cigarette smoke and alcohol consumption, free radicals are increasingly formed and can cause changes in the cells and genetic material. Depending on the extent, this can cause the cells to lose their function and age more quickly. In research this is called oxidative stress. This probably promotes the development of many diseases such as Alzheimer’s, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer and Parkinson’s. Source: AOK

Study finds: Sprouted broccoli in particular contains ingredients that protect against diabetes and cancer

The study primarily examined the changes in polysulfides during the germination of broccoli. According to the researchers, hardly any studies have so far looked specifically at the content of polysulfides in germinating broccoli and their properties. Apparently germination has a significant effect on the nutrient content of broccoli.

Broccoli is a real vitamin miracle, an ingredient that is highly antioxidant and is said to help protect against diseases such as cancer and diabetes. (Symbolic image) © Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa

Among other things, the researchers used a radical scavenging test to find out the content of the polysulfides and their antioxidant properties. It was found that it is many times higher in germinating broccoli. This makes broccoli – especially broccoli sprouts – a local superfood that could help prevent diseases such as diabetes and cancer. According to the study’s researchers, the study’s findings could even impact developments in the pharmaceutical industry.

Editor’s note The information provided in this article does not replace seeing a doctor. Only professionals can make the correct diagnosis and initiate appropriate therapy. The use of medication or nutritional supplements should be discussed with a doctor beforehand.

Other nutrients are also said to be able to protect against diseases, for example Vitamin D also helps against cancer. In cancer research, new discoveries are often made, but in another Cancer study developed a therapeutic approach for previously incurable blood cancer.