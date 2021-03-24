Without LeBron there is no paradise. It is the easiest conclusion that can be reached after clearing (very clear) Lakers defeat in New Orleans. The low of the forward, injured ankle, has weakened a squad prepared to surround its stars (Anthony Davis is also injured and with no return date) and not to survive without them. With LeBron, it was the player himself who had the ball most of the time, something that Frank Vogel tries to correct in order to be able to get games ahead (at the moment, 0 of 2) without much success. The determination, the conviction itself is what the entity has lost, already advanced by the Clippers in the Western Conference standings and placed in fourth position. At 1.5 games are the Nuggets; at 2.5, Portland. A little further, but at a distance that no longer seems like an impossible slab to knock down, the Spurs are trying to survive, 4 wins behind the Angelenos, with the Mavericks at 4.5. Warriors and Grizzlies are at 6 and complete the positions of play-in. And at 8.5, the Pelicans are looking for possibilities. It seems unthinkable that they could fall so low, but not so much that they remain, for example, in seventh position and must play that kind of pre-playoffs invented by the NBA. Not ideal, but … anyway. To do the math.

Against the Pelicans, the defeat was gradual: 32-29 in the first quarter, 59-46 in the second and sentence in the third, where the advantage came to score with thirty (102-76). The last period was a mere procedure for the Angelenos to fix things a little, more out of dignity than because of an impossible comeback attempt that was neither going to happen nor did it happen. It was the only quarter that the Lakers won in a game that only had five changes in the scoreboard and four draws, all in the first half, and where the defects of a team were seen that, regardless of the errors they may have without LeBron They are in need of a reference, a guide to look at when things go wrong. Now, the Angelenos face the Sixers (it seems complicated, to put it mildly), before facing the Cavaliers and Magic, two games in which they should scratch something to avoid major scares. Then they have Bucks, Kings, Clippers, and Raptors. One of lime and one of sand. In times of coronavirus, no calendar is easy and that of the Lakers is neither more nor less than that of the rest of the teams. But of course, they face it without LeBron.

Regardless of the end result, revenge is a dish that is served cold. At least that’s what we can think of Brandon Ingram after he had one of his best scoring games of the course: 36 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists with a spectacular shooting series, which includes 14 of 21 in field goals and 4 of 6 in triples. He finished with a +15 on the court and was obviously accompanied by Zion Williamson, touched by a wand and who scored less, this time, than his partner, but he also stood out: 27 + 9 + 5, a very complete and extraordinary match in the pitch (9 of 13 with no 3-point attempts, with 9 of 10 from the staff). Oh, and +25 in the +/-, a slab at the beginning of the season but already something more common in a man who, Stan Van Gundy through, is managing to transfer his magnificent statistics to the team’s game and blend in perfectly with his partner . The Pelicans have two great games (this one and the last against Denver) and four wins in the last six games, but they are 4 victories from the playoffs and 2.5 play-in. The best late than never is not always true.

The Lakers, for their part, had a little of everything and a lot of nothing. They shot with 48.6% in triples and had six players over ten, but they lost 13 balls, their statistics were very makeup in the last quarterThey grabbed just 34 rebounds (19 less than the Pelicans) and had key players (especially now) like Schröder or Caldwell-Pope very poorly shot. Vogel tried Devontae Cacok as the starting center (for the first time in his career and waiting for a Marc who is getting closer every day to return), but neither that nor anything worked. with Ingram playing less than 4 minutes and Zion just over 7, they were able to make up the result, but that’s it. The Lakers do not have LeBron or Davis available, they have three consecutive losses and there are hours until we reach the deadline without excessive rumors around them, beyond those that point to KCP and Harrell … but without conviction. We’ll see what happens, but the Angelenos will have to react as soon as possible while waiting for their stars and leave the team as little down as possible before the playoffs arrive. And if they sink too much, the Suns, Jazz or Clippers would be their rivals, much to their regret, in the first round. There is that.