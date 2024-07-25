Inglourious Basterds: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1
Tonight, Thursday 25 July 2024, at 9:20 pm on Italia 1, Inglourious Basterds will be broadcast, a film by Quentin Tarantino who “rewrote” the epilogue of the Second World War and the end of Nazism and its protagonists. The film, released in 2009, is a tribute to the 1977 film by Enzo G. Castellari, That Damned Armored Train, released in the United States and whose title was distorted by the famous director in Inglourious Basterds. In Inglourious Basterds a particularly rich cast of actors, including Brad Pitt. But let’s see all the details about the film.
Plot
The film is set during the Second World War, in Nazi-occupied France where Shosanna Dreyfus’ family is entirely massacred, right before her eyes, by Nazi Colonel Hans Landa. The young woman, having miraculously escaped death, takes refuge in Paris, assuming a new identity – that of Emmanuelle Minnieux – and becomes the owner of a movie theater.
Meanwhile, in Europe, Lieutenant Aldo Raine is recruiting a special team of Jewish soldiers. Known as “The Basterds,” the soldiers are given a very important task: to independently hunt down German soldiers and kill as many as possible, taking their scalps. Raine’s team, ready and operational, will find themselves collaborating with German actress Bridget Von Hammersmark, an Allied spy also involved in a mission aimed at eliminating the leaders of the Third Reich. This mission will take them near the Parisian cinema, where Shosanna, together with her boyfriend, is plotting an infallible and lethal plan of revenge.
Inglourious Basterds movie: the cast
We have seen the plot of Inglourious Basterds, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Brad Pitt – Lieutenant Aldo Raine
- Christoph Waltz – Colonel Hans Landa
- Michael Fassbender – Lieutenant Archie Hicox
- Eli Roth – Sergeant Donnie Donowitz
- Mélanie Laurent – Shosanna Dreyfus/Emmanuelle Minnieux
- Diane Kruger – Bridget Von Hammersmark
- Daniel Brühl – soldier Frederick Zoller
- Til Schweiger – Sergeant Hugo Stiglitz
- Gedeon Burkhard – Corporal Wilhem Wicki
- BJ Novak – Private First Class Smithson Utivich
- Samm Levine – Private First Class Hirschberg
- Omar Doom – Soldier Omar Ulmer
- Paul Rust – Private Andy Kagan
- Richard Sammel – Sergeant Werner Rachtman
- Alexander Fehling – Chief Sergeant Wilhem
- Christian Berkel – Eric the bartender
- Sönke Möhring – soldier Butz
- August Diehl – Major Dieter Hellstrom
- Julie Dreyfus – Francesca Mondino
- Sylvester Groth – Joseph Goebbels
- Jacky Ido – Marcel
- Mike Myers – General Ed Fenech
- Rod Taylor – Winston Churchill
- Martin Wuttke – Adolf Hitler
- Denis Ménochet – Perrier LaPadite
- Léa Seydoux – Charlotte LaPadite
- Michael Bacall – Private First Class Michael Zimmerman
- Quentin Tarantino – First Nazi Scalp
Streaming and TV
Where to watch Inglourious Basterds live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will air tonight – Thursday 25 July 2024 – at 9:20 pm on Italia 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.
