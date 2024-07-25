Inglourious Basterds: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Tonight, Thursday 25 July 2024, at 9:20 pm on Italia 1, Inglourious Basterds will be broadcast, a film by Quentin Tarantino who “rewrote” the epilogue of the Second World War and the end of Nazism and its protagonists. The film, released in 2009, is a tribute to the 1977 film by Enzo G. Castellari, That Damned Armored Train, released in the United States and whose title was distorted by the famous director in Inglourious Basterds. In Inglourious Basterds a particularly rich cast of actors, including Brad Pitt. But let’s see all the details about the film.

Plot

The film is set during the Second World War, in Nazi-occupied France where Shosanna Dreyfus’ family is entirely massacred, right before her eyes, by Nazi Colonel Hans Landa. The young woman, having miraculously escaped death, takes refuge in Paris, assuming a new identity – that of Emmanuelle Minnieux – and becomes the owner of a movie theater.

Meanwhile, in Europe, Lieutenant Aldo Raine is recruiting a special team of Jewish soldiers. Known as “The Basterds,” the soldiers are given a very important task: to independently hunt down German soldiers and kill as many as possible, taking their scalps. Raine’s team, ready and operational, will find themselves collaborating with German actress Bridget Von Hammersmark, an Allied spy also involved in a mission aimed at eliminating the leaders of the Third Reich. This mission will take them near the Parisian cinema, where Shosanna, together with her boyfriend, is plotting an infallible and lethal plan of revenge.

Inglourious Basterds movie: the cast

We have seen the plot of Inglourious Basterds, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Brad Pitt – Lieutenant Aldo Raine

Christoph Waltz – Colonel Hans Landa

Michael Fassbender – Lieutenant Archie Hicox

Eli Roth – Sergeant Donnie Donowitz

Mélanie Laurent – ​​Shosanna Dreyfus/Emmanuelle Minnieux

Diane Kruger – Bridget Von Hammersmark

Daniel Brühl – soldier Frederick Zoller

Til Schweiger – Sergeant Hugo Stiglitz

Gedeon Burkhard – Corporal Wilhem Wicki

BJ Novak – Private First Class Smithson Utivich

Samm Levine – Private First Class Hirschberg

Omar Doom – Soldier Omar Ulmer

Paul Rust – Private Andy Kagan

Richard Sammel – Sergeant Werner Rachtman

Alexander Fehling – Chief Sergeant Wilhem

Christian Berkel – Eric the bartender

Sönke Möhring – soldier Butz

August Diehl – ​​Major Dieter Hellstrom

Julie Dreyfus – Francesca Mondino

Sylvester Groth – Joseph Goebbels

Jacky Ido – Marcel

Mike Myers – General Ed Fenech

Rod Taylor – Winston Churchill

Martin Wuttke – Adolf Hitler

Denis Ménochet – Perrier LaPadite

Léa Seydoux – Charlotte LaPadite

Michael Bacall – Private First Class Michael Zimmerman

Quentin Tarantino – First Nazi Scalp

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Inglourious Basterds live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will air tonight – Thursday 25 July 2024 – at 9:20 pm on Italia 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.