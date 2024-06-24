Passing empty pews, the Rev. Victor Cyrus-Franklin, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Inglewood, California, spoke about how housing prices were threatening his flock. Parishioners were being driven out of the neighborhood by prices, he said. Many of those who remained were too rent-burdened to donate to the church.

As Cyrus-Franklin spoke, a 78-year-old man named Bill Dorsey stood a few feet away in an outdoor hallway, among tarps and piles of clothing. Dorsey’s makeshift residence, which the church tolerates, is one of several homeless encampments found in and around the church property, which is situated in a neighborhood of modest homes and small apartment buildings near the Airport. Los Angeles International.

“We know their stories and we know how difficult it is to find housing,” the pastor said.

So the church is trying to help—by building housing.

Next year, Inglewood First plans to break ground on 60 studio apartments that will replace three buildings behind its chapel that, until a few years ago, were occupied by a school. Half of the units will be reserved for seniors. All will have rents below the market price.

Inglewood First is one of a growing number of churches, mosques and synagogues that have begun developing low-cost housing on their properties. In interviews, faith leaders said they hoped to help with growing housing and homelessness problems that were most acute in California but have spread across the United States.

But it can also be lucrative. In Los Angeles and across the Country, religious organizations are often located on prime urban land located in residential neighborhoods or along major corridors.

Today, when Americans of all faiths attend fewer religious services, these properties are often aging and underutilized, filled with empty parking lots and meeting rooms where no one gathers. By redeveloping their property into affordable housing, congregations hope to create a stream of rental income.

These initiatives are also helping to bring low-cost housing to neighborhoods where it is almost nonexistent. One example is IKAR, a Jewish congregation in Los Angeles whose progressive politics and bohemian sentiment have given it an expanding membership. This year, the congregation plans to break ground on a synagogue that will include 60 units of affordable housing in the Mid-City neighborhood, where the typical home is valued at $1.8 million.

Having affordable housing in place “gives us the opportunity to practice what we preach,” said Brooke Wirtschafter, director of community organizing for IKAR.

To encourage these projects, California passed a law last year allowing nonprofit universities and religious institutions to build up to 30 units per acre (0.4 hectares) in major cities and urban suburbs, regardless of local zoning rules. and speeds up approval—as long as the units are affordable housing.

The law’s main opponents were municipal governments, which argued that it took away their ability to control zoning on church plots—a small step they feared would be a precursor to a greater loss of local control over land use. “Our concern is: What’s next?” said Brian Saeki, city manager of Whittier, California.

In recent years, local governments in Atlanta, Georgia; and San Antonio, Texas; and the New York State Legislature have passed or considered policies to make it easier for religious groups to develop their lands. Thanks to California’s new law, about 80 Christian, Jewish and Muslim congregations have begun studying the possibility of developing housing, said John Oh, who directs housing efforts for LA Voice, an interfaith organizing group.

Inglewood First was founded in 1905. At its peak, the church had more than 3,000 members. Today it has fewer than 100, Cyrus-Franklin said. “Once upon a time, members of the congregation were the bankers, they ran the local clinics, they were the managers of the grocery store — community associations were inherent because the leaders of those institutions were also members of the church,” Cyrus said. Franklin. “We are preparing to once again be one of the centers of community life, but in a new way.”