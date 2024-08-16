Palermo, 10-month-old baby ingests a piece of hashish or marijuana. Hospitalized, at the moment, his life is not in danger.

Last night, Thursday 15th August, a 10 month old baby he was taken by his parents to the pediatric emergency room of the Cervello hospital in Palermo with respiratory difficulties due, as ascertained, by theingestion Of narcotic substance left unattended. In practice, the little one would have eaten a piece of hashish or marijuana found at home. In fact, clinical tests proved the presence in his body of the active ingredient of cannabis (THC) which he would have ingested while he was at home, having found it within reach. His parents were present but, according to an initial reconstruction, they were busy with other things. Fortunately, the little boy he would not be in danger of lifeThe Carabinieri of Palermo are investigating what happened and, in the meantime, have reported the case to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.

According to what has been reconstructed so far, the 10-month-old child was with his parents in a town along the Palermo coast. Mom and dad, little more than twenty years oldthey would have noticed right away that the child was not well, which is why they loaded their son into the car and headed to the hospital. The wait for an ambulance could have been too long and the two parents did not want to wait. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol or the active ingredient of cannabis, was found in the child following the analysis of urine, done together with many other checks.