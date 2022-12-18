Inger Finns | A Finnish name was revealed in the composition of the Russian missile strike team – Who is the Jääskeläinen programming missile strikes in Ukraine?

It is possible that Jääskeläinen’s Ancestors were Inger Finns.

International to investigate journalism group Bellingcat revealed at the end of October 33 telecommunications engineers who programmed Russian cruise missile strikes on Ukraine.

One name on the list caught the Finnish eye. Captain Vitali Jääskeläinen – the name is spelled Jaskeljainen in Russian – is part of a group of eight engineers whose responsibility has been the strikes of ground-launched R-500 or Iskander system missiles.

The other two groups have been responsible for sea- and air-launched missiles. In Ukraine, the attacks have hit not only military targets but also power plants, residential buildings, playgrounds and kindergartens.

The fact that the name Jääskeläinen appears in Russia is not completely unusual. A search of the Vkontakte social service finds more than 340 people from Jääski. Many of them live in St. Petersburg or Petrozavodsk, and on the other hand, many declare Finland as their country of residence.

The surname originally comes from the Jääske keep, which was located on the upper reaches of Vuoksi, near Imatra and Joutseno, and belonged to the Viipur keep.

Before the Second World War, the Jääskela people lived mainly in Karelia, Savo and Inkerinmaa.

The city of St. Petersburg is located in the middle of the historical region of Inkerinmaa. In the 17th century, Lutheran Finns, who were called Inkerin Finns, or Ingerians, had moved to the area. It is possible that the Ancestors of Jääskeläinen, who programmed missile strikes, belonged to this group.

Continuation war during the period, the home region of the Inger Finns around the then Leningrad became a war zone, from which approximately 63,000 Inger Finns fled to Finland.

In the 1944 Interim Peace Agreement, Finland undertook to return Soviet citizens, among whom the Soviet Union unjustifiably also included Inger Finns.

Although official Finland did not accept forced returns, the supervisory commission received the address information of Inger Finns from the authorities. With their help, the commission went around surveying and pressuring the Inger-Finns to return home.

“They were even sworn by the honor of a Russian officer that they would get home,” says the representative of the Ingerinma branch of the Jääskeläites and who conducted genealogical research Juhani Jääskeläinen.

However, even the Finnish authorities knew in advance what was to come. On the Soviet side, people were transferred to prison train cars and forcibly transferred to, for example, Novgorod, Yaroslavl and Tver regions.

Between 1990 and 2016, more than 30,000 Inger Finns immigrated from Russia to Finland President Mauno Koiviston notified that they will be treated as returnees. Today, there are an estimated 60,000 Inger Finns in Finland and less than 20,000 in Russia.

How about who is Vitali Jääskeläinen who participated in the destruction of Ukrainians? The investigation turned out to be difficult.

According to Bellingcat, the engineers who programmed the missile launches graduated from either the Balashikha Military Academy in Moscow or the Technical Institute of the St. Petersburg Military Fleet. Some acquired military training and tested missiles used in Ukraine in the 2016-2021 war in Syria.

Two Vitali Jääskelas can be found on Russian social media services. One of them lives in Russia and the other in Belarus. Based on the photo, the engineer mentioned in Bellingcat’s report is Jääskeläinen, who lives in Russia.

Like many people named in the report, Jääskeläinen has also deleted his VKontakte account. However, in the Bigbookname and Moi mir services, you can still see some basic information as well as photos and friend lists.

HS could not find contact information for Jääskeläinen himself.

However, HS managed to get in touch with two of Vitali Jääskeläinen’s Vkontakte acquaintances. Another briefly stated that he had not been in contact with Jääskeläinen for a long time.

Another said that he was Jääskeläinen’s classmate and that he recognized his face from the picture published by Bellingcat.

“We haven’t been in touch for 25 years. We were in the same class until the sixth grade at the Lena street school, which I remember was number 265”, says the 37-year-old man who works as a cafe owner and fortune teller.

Lena-katu is located less than ten kilometers east of St. Petersburg’s core. Across the street is Lyseo number 265. The school is surrounded by dilapidated 12-story suburban apartment buildings built during the Soviet era.

According to the man, Jääskeläinen came to school from quite a distance: from the northeast of St. Petersburg, from Marsalkka Tukhachevsky street.

Jääskeläinen’s Finnishness was indicated by nothing other than his surname, and he spoke nothing but Russian.

“He was almost the only one of my friends from primary school that I became friends with. He was quiet and happy, but I haven’t had anything to do with him since I moved to another school when I was 12.”

The man did not know about Jääskeläinen’s work as a missile programmer.

“I don’t know what his fate was after school and what goes on in his head. Maybe he’s just following orders. I don’t know, but everything is sad.”