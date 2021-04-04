The rover NASA Perseverance He has been on the surface of Mars for just over a month and a half. In that time, it has been sending various graphic material (images, audios) to the North American space agency, as it prepares for one of the main objectives of the mission: find whether or not there was life on the red planet.

Inside him, glued to his belly, was until a few hours ago the Ingenuity helicopter, whose main mission is to see if it is possible to take flight in the Martian atmosphere. Doing so would become the first aircraft to do so. Through an image, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has shared how Ingenuity is currently, slightly removed from Perseverance.

“Landing confirmed! His journey aboard 293 million miles (471 million kilometers) ended with the final drop of 4 inches (10 cm) from the belly of the rover to the surface of Mars today. Next milestone? Survive the night“said the NASA department. Now, if all goes well, it will take off on April 11.

Objectives of Ingenuity

After traveling together with the Perseverance rover, in which sheltered from the cold of the Martian night (down to -90 ° C) and charged its batteries, now the helicopter separates its way. On the horizon, get off the ground in a less dense atmosphere than terrestrial: up to 99% smaller. If successful, it would be of great help in future exploration trips to the red planet, for the speed and accessibility to more limited places ‘on foot’.

That is the main goal in an atmosphere that is 1% the density of Earth. Also, the analysis of how much it is possible to miniaturize the components that form it. Remember that the Ingenuity weighs just two kilos and measures about half a meter. Its technology is completed with a solar energy charging system, a wireless communication system and is equipped with two cameras: one in color and the other in black and white. Thanks to some heaters, it is able to maintain a temperature with which it can subsist. These will be vital in order to take the next step.