The Ingenuity helicopter was unable to complete its fourth flight to Mars. This was announced on Thursday, April 29, by NASA.

“As part of an ambitious fourth flight, the helicopter was unable to lift off the surface of Mars. A team of experts is evaluating the data and intends to make another attempt soon, “- noted in the official NASA account in Twitter…

The first flight was made by an unmanned helicopter on April 19. Ingenuity became the first spacecraft to fly on another planet.

On February 19, it became known that the Ingenuity spacecraft was delivered to Mars aboard the Perseverance rover. It was reported that with the help of a helicopter NASA plans to study the planet from a height of several meters. It is believed that such drones will be able to penetrate remotely into Martian caves, where it is possible to find traces of life.

The Perseverance rover arrived on Mars on February 18th. The NASA dispatcher noted that during the landing of the device, the parachute opened as planned. A few minutes earlier, before entering the atmosphere of Mars, NASA specialists received confirmation that the main engine had separated from the rover as scheduled.

The Perseverance rover has 23 cameras and two microphones to transmit HD video and sound on Mars. Specialists will look for signs of microbial life in the Jezero Basin. It is noted that it was there that the ancient river flowed into the lake, where specific deposits can now be found.