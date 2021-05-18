Pivoting from the combustion engine to the electric battery is as great a challenge for the automotive industry as going from the radio cassette to the cloud without going through the CD. The big challenge is to stretch the battery life to the maximum. In the case of some vehicles, there is also the need to connect a large number of energy-hungry devices or make modifications to the calls. red zones. Areas that in this type of models cannot be touched in any case, as they are the housing of the cells that contain the precious energy.

This explains that, although you have probably already seen – or even driven – many electric passenger cars, it is much more unlikely that you have come across an ambulance, a refrigerated vehicle, a 100% electric reduced mobility passenger transport, or even an electric vehicle. hearse. That is what Mercedes-Benz Vans wants to change, which together with a handful of the 220 bodybuilders and trainers of its Van Partner program has managed to develop one hundred percent electric alternatives for all these needs, based on its electric range eVito, eSprinter and EQV.

Mercedes Benz EQV

“We must be present where our customers are and respond to all their needs,” explains Andrés Orejón, director of Mercedes-Benz Vans. From the brand they explain that the challenge is enormous, since completely new solutions are needed for needs that were already solved in a combustion vehicle. “You can no longer install anything under the floor because the batteries go there, everything that consumes electricity cannot be connected to the battery because it reduces the battery …” Orejón enumerates.

The models that have posed the greatest challenge are those that, such as ambulances or refrigerated vehicles, require high energy consumption. In these cases, it has been chosen that the bodybuilders install additional lithium batteries that supply the extra components, leaving the traction battery only to move the vehicle. Some have even installed 50 w solar panels that serve to supply some additional equipment, such as the radio. Every kilometer, they say, counts.

eSprinter ambulance



The ambulance, bodied by Euro Gaza, has been based on an eSprinter, equipped with a 35 kWh battery and 120 km of autonomy (it is also available with 47 kWh and 168 km) and an 85 kW engine, sufficient performance to satisfy the between 90 and 110 km that, on average, travel this type of vehicle in the concession in which they will provide service from next month.

The challenge was to keep the weight under control, hence, for example, it does not have a passenger seat. The adapted vehicle also mounts an additional 24 V system and another 12, with its own charger, hidden in the front grill. They can be recharged at the same time as the eSprinter’s own battery, which requires six to eight hours on a 7.4 kW outlet.

eVito refrigerated van



Some identical solutions have also been taken in the eVito refrigerated van, bodied in this case by Subiela and Zanotti. The cooling system is powered by independent 5.5 kW batteries, and is capable of maintaining between 0 and 25 degrees for seven hours with a weight increase of 225 kilos. This independent system allows the eVito’s 150 km battery to be maintained thanks to a 35 kWh battery that recharges in six hours using alternating current. A removable frame Allows you to check or change the batteries if there is a problem.

funeral eVito



In other cases the challenge is not so much energy consumption as the need to modify parts of the body without affecting the batteries. An example is the Bergadana funeral van, mounted on an eVito Long Range, with 357 kilometers of autonomy and capacity for two caskets, and additional storage space.

EQV PMR



Another example is the EQV, which if already in its standard version is a category VIP transport, it is now available adapted to transport people with reduced mobility (PRM) in taxi or VTC services. Modified in this case by Rehatrans, it allows transporting a passenger in a wheelchair while preserving habitability for up to 7 passengers thanks to two optional rotating and folding seats in the third row. The recess in the floor that allows entry and exit is completed with a ultra light ramp Easy Flex, which when not traveling a disabled passenger covers the trunk and facilitates the loading of luggage. It should be remembered that in its normal configuration the EQV can accommodate up to eight passengers in luxury, has more than 350 km of autonomy -thanks to a battery of 90 kWh useful and can be charged from 10 to 80% in a quick connection of 110 kW. . The cost of the adaptation is around 14,000 euros with VAT.

“Bodybuilders have also had to invest a lot in R&D for adaptations,” explains Orejón, who explains that electric vehicles “have many red zones that cannot be touched.” However, the manager recalls the advantages of this type of vehicle, such as being able to access urban centers without limitations or their lower cost of use. “The TCO in an urban delivery van, for example, is profitable, so it saves on fuel and maintenance,” he says. To this must be added that the incentive plan Moves III now offers up to 9,000 euros to access an electric vehicle.